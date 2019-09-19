Stereophonics and McFly announce Brighton dates

Stereophonics and McFly have both confirmed dates at the Brighton Centre for next year.

Stereophonics will play on Monday 2nd March 2020. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27th September 2019 at 10am priced from £44.50

McFly will play on Wednesday 6th May 2020. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 20th September 2019 at 9am priced from £45.

Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Having sold out the O2 in a matter of minutes, McFly have announced The 2020 Tour.

With seven UK number-one singles, five top-ten albums, six sell-out tours and ten million records sold worldwide, McFly are on one of the most significant British pop acts of the twenty-first century. Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one — beating The Beatles’ long-standing record — Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry have become one of our best-loved bands.

Confirmation of McFly’s Brighton date comes as Stereophonics also announce a Brighton date and release single the ‘Bust This Town’. ‘Bust This Town’ is Taken From Forthcoming Album ‘Kind’ Released on 25th October on Parlophone Records

Album available to Pre-order Now on Standard CD, Special Edition CD, 12” Heavyweight Vinyl, Exclusive Limited Vinyl, Cassette and Digital Formats.

The group also announced today details of a 2020 UK Arena tour. The tour kicks off on February 28th at Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena and will take in London’s O2 on March 6th before culminating in two huge shows at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 14th and 15th March.

With Kelly Jones’ trademark optimistic lyrics and rolling along on a wave of understated instrumentation, ‘Bust This Town’ is an emotive anthem for living for the moment, going with your instinct and never looking back.

Stereophonics UK TOUR DATES:

February 2020

Friday 28th – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Saturday 29th – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

March 2020

Monday 2nd – Brighton, Centre

Tuesday 3rd – Bournemouth, International Centre

Friday 6th – London, The O2

Saturday 7th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 9th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Tuesday 10th – Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena

Wednesday 11th – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Friday 13th – Manchester, Arena

Saturday 14th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 15th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena