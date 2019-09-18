Stage theme for Apuldram’s Autumn Fair and Festival of Flowers

All the World’s a Stage is the theme for Apuldram’s Autumn Fair and Festival of Flowers, a fund-raising event at St Mary’s Apuldram for the new St Mary’s Meeting Room and Community Centre, which is now up and running and ready to hire.

The theme is the theatre with designs based on opera to plays, ballets to rock ‘n roll – Shakespeare to Stravinsky.

It will be open to the public on Friday, September 20 from 10.30am-7pm; Saturday, September 21, 10.30am-6pm; and Sunday, September 22, 11am-5pm.

The designers are Jose Morum-Pound (past designer Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers 2014 and 2018) and Tessa Cox, and it will bring together nearly 30 designs with arrangers from across West Sussex representing local churches, flower clubs and individuals. Many are arrangers who have been involved with the cathedral’s Festival of Flowers.

Jose said: “The Apuldram Centre are having a stall, and the clients are creating a design for My Fair Lady based on Eliza Doolittle’s Covent Garden. The British Pilgrimage Trust has been invited as Apuldram will be on the re-instated Pilgrim route from Southampton to Canterbury in 2020 marking 850 years since the murder of St Thomas á Becket. A map in the Bodleian Library dated 1365 shows Apuldram as part of the pilgrim route.”

There will be musical interludes from Alan Thurlow, the Rev David Nason and Dean Emeritus, the Very Rev Nicholas Frayling. There will also be floral demonstrations in the afternoonsby Jose and Tessa. A children’s quiz has been tested by two young Apuldrammers over their school holidays, and there will also be a pop-up café selling tea and cake all day.

A limited edition of 100 ceramic poppies marking the 100 years since the formal signing of the Peace Treaty in Paris (June 1919) at the end of WWI has been made by Liz Aldridge for her installation on the War Memorial: these can be purchased beforehand. Further information from www.apuldramchurch.co.uk or at jose@photosafememories.co.uk

