South of England Show 2019 to feature Sussex Police talk on rural crime and drone demonstration

Guests at this year's South of England Show will be able to find out more about the blight of rural crime and what they can do to help fight back.

That is the theme of the Country Land and Business Association's (CLA) marquee.

It will feature a talk from Sussex Police and a drone demonstration.

The CLA, which represents thousands of farmers, landowners and rural businesses, will once again have a central marquee at one of the biggest rural shows in the region, which runs between June 6 and June 8 at the showground in Ardingly.

The CLA is about to publish a ‘rural crime document’, as part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to focus attention on the issue.

The document is based on an analysis of how different police forces tackle rural crime across England and Wales, with the aim of promoting best practice and sharing ways of working.

CLA South East regional director Robin Edwards said: “We appreciate that police have a range of significant pressures and want to ensure that tackling rural crime such as fly-tipping, hare coursing and machinery theft remains a top priority.

“Sussex Police is already doing many positive things when it comes to fighting rural crime, and we’re delighted that officers will be giving us an update on their latest projects and initiatives.

“All crime can have a serious impact on its victims, and is a burden on rural communities with both economic and social impacts.”

CLA director general Sarah Hendry will also be speaking on the stand on June 6, while talks on succession and opportunities for young farmers and the next generation will be delivered by CLA show partners Warners Solicitors and Batcheller Monkhouse at a breakfast event on June 7.

The CLA will also be hosting awards honouring rural success stories at a drinks reception on the afternoon of 6 June, with the President’s Cup, Sussex Young Farmer of the Year and Woodpecker trophy all to be presented.

For more information about the CLA and its work, visit www.cla.org.uk/your-area/south-east/regional-news and follow @CLASouthEast on Twitter.