Singing for better mental health!

A Brighton choir is championing singing as a way of tackling mental-health issues head on.

Kirsty Martin, musical director of Hullabaloo Quire, said: “At this time of year in particular, as the dark morning and nights drag on, we all need reasons to be cheerful and Hullabaloo Quire are encouraging you to ‘sing yourself happy’ at their next gig VOX POP! with male a capplla group The B Naturals.

“Improving mental health and wellbeing has been identified as a key priority by the Brighton and Hove Wellbeing Board and singing is the creative cure-all, good for your body, mind and spirit.

“Recent research reaffirms the impressive mental-health benefits of singing, particularly group harmony singing - the ancient adrenalin rush. Singing is also known to be the best form of lung exercise as singing gets you breathing deeper and gets that diaphragm working.

Hullabaloo Quire, one of Brighton’s longest established and much loved community choirs, is happy to help. Community singing remains one of the purest and strongest creative bonds that can be shared by groups of people. Even those (and especially those) who feel they can’t sing. Even those (and especially those) who were told to ‘stand at the back of the choir and mime’.

Sarah Gordon, new choir member this term and new to singing, said: “I joined the choir to combat some mental-health struggles I was experiencing. I was very lonely but choir has given me purpose, somewhere to be and people to speak to each week. It's virtually impossible to leave our regular rehearsal session without a smile on your face.”

The Vox Pop! workshop with The B Naturals takes place on Sunday, March 18 from 10am to 4.30pm. The Vox Pop! evening concert has doors from 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Both events are at One Church, Gloucester Place, BN1 4AA.

Full price and concession tickets are available from hullabalooquire.brownpapertickets.com.