Singer and actor David Essex confirms Brighton and Southampton dates

Singer, composer and actor David Essex announced his first major tour in over four years.

Dates will include Brighton and Southampton.

He will play the Brighton Centre on Saturday, October 17 2020 and Southampton Mayflower on Sunday, October 25 2020.

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “The 18 date UK tour taking place in October 2020 will see him perform much loved hits spanning over his entire repertoire.

“David first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical Godspell and was chosen by enthusiastic US producers for the role of Jesus. He received major awards and some ecstatic reviews which saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then at the West End for two years.

“Since then David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success. He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s also had twenty-three Top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy© nominated Rock On which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold over one million copies. Subsequent singles followed such as Lamplight, Hold Me Close and Gonna Make You A Star which made David a household name. Mayhem ensued throughout the UK, with crowds for his concerts resembling Beatlemania and traffic stopping whenever he appeared.

“David has continued to this day to produce and write albums including 2013’s Reflections and has contributed to stage and screen with the likes of Silver Dream Machine taken from Silver Dream Racer, in which he starred.

“Acting credits also include That'll Be The Day, its sequel Stardust, Traveller, The Guvnors, Black Prince and more recently BBC TV's EastEnders as the head of the Moon family. Theatre credits include outstanding performances in Evita, Boogie Nights 2, ELF!, Footloose, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects Of Love, plus his own musicals Mutiny! and All The Fun Of The Fair.

“David has also written a bestselling poetry book Travelling Tinker Man & Other Rhymes plus two successful autobiographies A Charmed Life and Over The Moon, the latter a Number 1 Sunday Times Bestseller.

“David Essex is the only artiste in the world to have achieved success in all areas of entertainment and continues to break boundaries with his unique talent."

Tickets for David Essex’s October 2020 UK tour go onsale Friday 25th October at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Fri 02 Oct 20 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 03 Oct 20 Ipswich Regent

Sun 04 Oct 20 Oxford New Theatre

Tue 06 Oct 20 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Wed 07 Oct 20 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Fri 09 Oct 20 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sat 10 Oct 20 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sun 11 Oct 20 Salford Lowry

Tue 13 Oct 20 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wed 14 Oct 20 Newcastle City Hall

Fri 16 Oct 20 Sheffield City Hall

Sat 17 Oct 20 Brighton Centre

Mon 19 Oct 20 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Tue 20 Oct 20 London Palladium

Wed 21 Oct 20 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Fri 23 Oct 20 Bath Forum

Sat 24 Oct 20 Bournemouth IC

Sun 25 Oct 20 Southampton Mayflower