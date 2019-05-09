Shoreham Chamber Choir head out on tour of historic churches

Shoreham Chamber Choir are promising “wonderful choral music sung in the glorious setting of historic Sussex churches”.

They are heading out on tour.

Choir director Lena Urquhart said: “We’re very excited about this venture. The whole tour is called Music for Summer Evenings, and we have devised it with the Churches Conservation Trust with the shared mission to take live performances to these wonderful churches. All the concerts start at 7pm. Tickets are available on the door and there will also be light refreshments.

“Some of the venues are particularly atmospheric, such as St Wilfrid’s, Church Norton, where there is no lighting or electricity, and we will be performing by candlelight as of necessity!

“The varied programmes include sacred and secular works by composers such as Victoria, Elgar, Bruckner, Finzi, Duruflé and many others.”

The Churches Conservation Trust celebrate their 50th anniversary this year,

Lena said the tour will help fulfil their mission and also the mission of Shoreham Chamber Choir – to bring live performances into these beautiful and precious churches.

The dates on the tour are:

St John’s, Chichester, PO19UR, May 4, 7pm. Tickets on door £10, £7 students £6.

St Wilfrid’s Church Norton, PO20 9TD, May 11, 7pm. Free entry with donations.

Holy Sepulchre, Warminghurst, RH20 3AW, May 18, 7pm. Free entry with donations.

St Peter’s, Preston Park, Brighton, BN1 6SD, June 8, 7pm. Tickets on door £10, £7 students £6.

St Botolph’s, Botolph’s, BN44 3WB, June 15, 7pm. Free entry with donations.

Light refreshments will be available at each concert.

