Semi-final of the 2019 Funny Women Stage Award arrives in Brighton

Brighton is to stage the second semi-final of the 2019 Funny Women Stage Award.



Spokesman Julian Hall said: “The leading showcase for British female comedy talent, the Funny Women Stage Award has arrived at the exciting semi-final stage in its annual search for the next household names.



“Now in their 16th year, previous winners and finalists of the Funny Women Awards include Katherine Ryan, Zoe Lyons, Jayde Adams, Desiree Burch, Harriet Braine, Sara Pascoe, Sarah Millican, Susan Calman, Rachel Parris, Bridget Christie, Kerry Godliman and Roisin Conaty, with Thanyia Moore as the current title holder.”



The Brighton semi-final will be at Brighton, Komedia on Saturday, July 27 at 8-10pm (MC Julie Jepson).



This year’s Stage Award semi-finalists – who have fought their way through 433 entrants – are Sarah Mann, Kemah Bob, Abi Clarke, Teresa Livingstone, Grace Mulvey, Laura Smyth, Mary O’Connell, Julia Stenton, Kate Feeney, Sian Davies, Karen Hobbs, Jen Rhodes, Ciara Jack, Jenan Younis, Yasmine (Jay Bennett), Ita Fitz, Alice Brine, Eva Bindeman, Krystal Evans, Helena Langdon, Eryn Tett, Catherine Burgis, Shelf, Jenny Collier, Celya AB, Suzie Preece, Becky Povall, Liz Guterbock, Ruth Hunter, Anne Gill, Kate Barron, Liz Bains, Chloe Green, Pauline Eyre, Isa Bonachera, Sikisa Bostwick Barnes, Charlie George, Jen Ives, Bylgja Babylons, Kathryn Mather, Cam Spence, Justine Stafford, Simone Belshaw, Caity Burke, Louise Atkinson, Katherine Atkinson, Charlotte McKinney, Alice India, Heather Jordan Ross, Paula Gahan and Jessie Nixon.



Funny Women CEO Lynne Parker said: “This is my 16th run of the Funny Women Awards and I am still as passionate about developing and supporting new female comedy as I was in 2003. There’s always excitement, revelations and surprises and this year is no exception.



“Our partnership with Sky has been invaluable and ensured that we could see and showcase brilliant new talent across the UK and Ireland. As we now go into the final phase, we look forward to attracting even more partners to bring you the best entertainment and help us spread the word about Funny Women.”

Glittering line-up for Petworth Festival 2019

Looking for West Sussex's finest young vocalists!

Season of stars at Brighton Dome

See who's coming to the Petworth Festival