Royle Family co-writer launches poetry collection in Brighton

Brighton-based Henry Normal is launching a new poetry collection.

Recently honoured by BAFTA for his contribution to TV and film, Henry is best known for co-writing The Royle Family and for co-creating Baby Cow Productions with Steve Coogan and for co-producing the Oscar nominated film Philomena and the multi-award-winning TV series Gavin and Stacey.

Recently retired, Henry now returns to his first love – poetry.

To mark the new collection, he is holding A Normal Universe Poetry Night in aid of local charity Amaze. Henry is a patron of Amaze. The night will raise funds to support local families with disabled children.

Amaze spokeswoman Nicky Bagilhole said: “A Normal Uinverse is the world premiere of a brand new show about the universe and everything that surrounds it. What we know, what we think we know and what we are just making up as we go along. Stories, jokes, poems and a slide show from your own friendly neighbourhood poet/writer/TV and film producer.

“Join us at Komedia Studio Bar, 44-46 Gardner St, Brighton, BN1 1UN on Thursday, September 19 at 8pm (doors 7.30pm).”

Limited tickets are on sale now at £12 and can be purchased online via www.komedia.co.uk, at Komedia in person, or by phone on 0845 2938480 (over 16s only).

“Henry lives in Brighton with his wife the screenwriter Angela Pell and their autistic son Johnny. He describes himself as a cross between Leonard Cohen and Daffy Duck; all the humour and frivolity of Leonard Cohen, and all the spiritual depth of Daffy Duck.

“In the last twenty years since his last collection, he’s worked with Steve Coogan in building Baby Cow into one of the UK leading comedy producers, moved to Brighton, fallen in love, co-raised an autistic boy, gone grey and decided what he wants to communicate to the world. For 16 years he ran Baby Cow Productions, making over two hundred award winning TV shows including Gavin and Stacey, The Mighty Boosh, Moone Boy and Uncle. He has produced several films including the Oscar nominated Philomena and The Alan Partridge film Alpha Papa. He is most proud to be a producer of his wife’s film Snowcake starring Alan Rickman and Sigourney Weaver as an autistic woman.

“Henry has helped put smiles on a lot of faces through his role as patron at Amaze. He has helped raise funds and profile for the charity in particular through the now established BIG CHEER for Amaze, an annual night of stand-up comedy.

“Amaze gives information, advice and support to families with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Sussex. We work to empower parents to expect and get the best for their children. We support families through the emotional and practical demands of getting the right services in finance, education, health care and leisure.

“Amaze was established in 1997 and has been providing information, advice and support to families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) for 20 years. Most of Amaze’s services are for families in Brighton and Hove, but we also offer an increasing number of services to families in East and West Sussex.”

Visit http://www.amazesussex.org.uk



