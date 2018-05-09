Road closures for Surrey’s bumper cycling event

Various roads will closed just over the border in Surrey on Sunday July 30 when the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 takes place.

More than 100,000 cyclists will participate in six events taking place on closed roads in central London on Saturday July 29 and in London and Surrey the following day.

The Sunday event extends as far south as Forest Green, near Ockley.

The professional race will undertake a series of circuits of the Surrey Hills.

After passing along West Street and South Street in Dorking, first comes a southern circuit of Coldharbour Lane and Leith Hill, a single ascent of the highest point in Surrey.

After the descent from Leith Hill, the professionals make two circuits through Dorking High Street, Westhumble, Ranmore Common and Westcott.

The race then travels back along Dorking High Street for a third and final time before heading towards Box Hill. In total the race passes through Dorking town centre four times.

On the Sunday, there will be an impact on traffic in large parts of London and across Surrey.

Roads used by the event will be closed so you’ll need to plan your travel in advance.

The roads that make up the routes in Surrey will begin to close from 5am. This is to allow time for barriers to be installed, safety checks to be carried out and stewards and volunteers to get in place.

Temporary rolling road closures will be used for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic wherever possible in Surrey to reduce the impact of road closures on residents and businesses.

Once the last cyclist in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 has passed over Hampton Court Bridge, roads will begin to reopen, through to Forest Green.

Prudential RideLondon was developed by the Mayor of London, Transport for London and London & Partners in partnership with Surrey County Council and is sponsored by Prudential.

It is Europe’s most successful cycling fundraising event and riders have raised a total of more than £41 million for charity since the event was first staged in 2013.

The more information about the vent go to www.prudentialridelondon.co.uk