Red Arrows announce Wings and Wheels dates

The ever-popular Red Arrows will be back again at Wings and Wheels at Dunsfold Aerodrome in the summer.

The world famous RAF display team have announced their 2018 display dates and they are due to appear in the skies at Dunsfold on Saturday/Sunday August 25/26.

The Red Arrows are always a major highlight of the ‘wings’ section of the annual event which this year will be notching up its 14th show.

Early Bird tickets are available on tickets purchased before April 30 at https://www.wingsandwheels.net/