Rare footage of Sir Harry Secombe's 1959 visit to West Sussex

The members of Haywards Heath Movie Makers, who meet in the Methodist Church, Perrymount Road, are promising a very special evening when they screen publicly Showcase 70 in the Wesley Hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 22.

Spokesman Graham Quantrill said: “The club was formed in 1949 as the Haywards Heath and District Amateur Cine Society so 2019 marks our 70th anniversary when we celebrate 70 years of award-winning film making.

“The first public show given by the club was on Tuesday, December 13, 1949 in the Public Hall, Haywards Heath, and we’ve been able to trace a copy of one of the films presented at that very first show. The film, Devon Holiday 1949, was made by founder members Mr and Mrs Church, and is a charming holiday film of the period. We’ll be presenting this and other rarely seen and fascinating films made over the past 70 years. There should be something of interest for everyone.

“They’ll be an opportunity to see Haywards Heath railway station and shots of the town in 1952, in an extract from the club’s first film TV Thief. We’ll also see shots of Harry Secombe’s visit to the town in 1959 when he visited a local hospital.

“From 1962 we’ll see shops and businesses in South Road, The Broadway and Sussex Road, many of which have long since gone. We’ll also take you on a journey following the River Ouse from source to sea, along the South Downs Way through Sussex, and for a trip on the Historic Commercial Society’s run from London to Brighton.

“One remarkable film to be shown will be Every Thursday. Made in 1970 to celebrate the centenary year of the Mid-Sussex Times, the film shows the history, production and distribution of the newspaper at the time of hot metal typesetting.”

£5 at the door. Details on 01273 845977.

