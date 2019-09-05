Pushing the envelope for the most traditional of instruments in Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral’s concert series continues with a performance of SPIRE Live, an experimental music programme for organ and electronic works presented by IKLECTIK.

Spire will be performed on Saturday, September 7, doors open at 7.30pm, the performance begins at 8pm. Tickets cost £12 in advance via the Cathedral website, or £15 on the door.

Cathedral spokeswoman Cathy Clark promises a concert which pushes the envelope for this most traditional of instruments.

“The organ has the greatest frequency range of any acoustic instrument, but this is rarely exploited; the unique sound of the mechanical organ has often been limited and controlled, and SPIRE aims to liberate it from its history without denying that history.

“The programme is carefully curated by organist Charles Matthews and creative producer Mike Harding.

“The performance combines organ works both ancient and modern, while other performers use the organ and organ works as a basis for their own compositions, using piano, voice, record players, samplers and other electronic devices.

“Musicians include Claire M Singer, a composer, producer and performer of acoustic and electronic music, film and installations. In recent years her work has focused on a mix of organ, cello and electronics, and her debut album Solas was released in June 2016, followed by her second release Fairge in October 2017. The performance also includes the majestic piece The Eternal Chord.”

Spire has been performed at Lincoln Cathedral, York Minster, Geneva Cathedral and many other unique venues.

