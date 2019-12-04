Pictures reveal winners of Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards 2019

Winners of the Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards 2019 were revealed last night at a glittering ceremony, attended by members of the five Sussex theatre companies taking part this year.

Actress Kate Dyson, this year’s adjudicator, said she was a great champion of amateur theatre and spoke of its important contribution to the arts, bringing people together to share their laughter, tears, joys and grief. Burgess Hill Theatre Club, Southwick Players, Wick Theatre Company, Rottingdean Drama Society and Henfield Theatre Company all won awards on the night, with Wick Theatre Company claiming the big prize, best overall production, for Taking Sides.

Martin Oakley won best set design for Southwick Players' Dinner

Heather Butler won best costume design for Rottingdean Drama Society's play The Anniversary

Henfield Theatre Company won best stage crew for One Man, Two Guvnors

Nigel Bubloz accepts the award for best sound design on behalf of Jeff Woodford for Southwick Players' Dinner

