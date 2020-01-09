PAW Patrol Live! to play Brighton this year

Brighton dates have been confirmed as PAW Patrol Live! hits the stage this year.

A spokesman said: “Join Your Favourite Pups For This Heroic Musical Adventure When They Take Centre Stage Again In 2020.

“Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon produced by Spin Master, ​PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue​” is returning to the UK and Ireland after its hit 2018 tour, bringing everybody’s favourite pups back to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure.

“When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue.​ Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Sky and Everest for the show’s second tour of the​UK and Ireland​, which runs from July to August, 2020.”

Tickets ​at pawpatrollive.co.uk

“Featuring a cast of everybody’s favourite PAW Patrol characters and presented by VStar Entertainment Group, TEG Life Like Touring, Nickelodeon and TEG MJR, ​PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” shows that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork. The show includes two acts and an intermission, and engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.”

“The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script that is a good introduction to live theatre for kids. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.”

The show runs for 1 hour and 20 minutes (across two acts and an intermission).

2020 TOUR DATES - UK & IRELAND

Utilita Arena Newcastle, England - Saturday 4 July

P&J Live Aberdeen, Scotland - Wednesday 8 July

First Direct Arena Leeds, England - Saturday 11 July

Edinburgh Playhouse, Scotland - Tuesday 14 & Wednesday 15 July

Glasgow Armadillo, Scotland - Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 July

O2 Apollo Manchester, England - Wednesday 22 & Thursday 23 July

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, England - Sunday 26 & Monday 27 July

3Arena Dublin, Ireland - Friday 31 July & Saturday 1 August

Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Wales - Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 August

Brighton Centre, England - Saturday 8 August

Arena Birmingham, England - Tuesday 11 & Wednesday 12 August

The SSE Arena Wembley, England - Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 August

Bournemouth International Arena, England - Wednesday 19 August

SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland - Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 August

M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, England - Wednesday 26 & Thursday 27 August

Venue Cymru Llandudno, Wales - Sunday 30 & Monday 31 August