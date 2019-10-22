Partners in Art volunteers sought by Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery is looking for Partners in Art volunteers – a chance to share your passion for art with someone else.

They will be holding a training session on Monday November 11.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Lucy Padley, public programmes manager: community, on l.padley@pallant.org.uk or 01243 770833.

Spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said: “Pallant House Gallery is looking for people with an interest in art to join their innovative Partners in Art programme as volunteers. Partners in Art provides opportunities for people to access the art world on an equal footing, with a volunteer partner who shares their passion.

“The focus is on art, not people’s disability or support needs, and for those involved it can be an important life-changing opportunity. The gallery will be holding a free training session on November 11, 10am-3pm for anyone interested in joining. Started in 2002, Partners in Art has supported over 300 people to explore their art interest. For many this has led to feeling more confident, less isolated and provided the opportunity to develop an established creative practice. Each partnership is different and unique to the people in it, with Partners in Art meeting at the Gallery as well as out and about. Partnerships can last for as long as the partners like, with the majority staying together for three to four years.”

