One of Britain’s oldest comedians heads to Emsworth

Comedy @ The Club starts a new season at Emsworth Sports & Social Club on Friday, October 18 at 8pm with a multi-bill topped by one of Britain’s oldest comedians.

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “83-year old Sol Bernstein, who escaped from the Pogroms in Russia,and the Nazis in Germany, went on to become known as the world’s first all-round entertainer.

“He’s a song and dance man, a comedian, a magician, an actor, and a jazz musician – a combination which fellow comic Harry Hill has acclaimed as being ‘simply my favourite comedian’

“Sol is joined on the bill by Portsmouth’s Joe Wells who opens the evening, Hetty Austin & Scottish stand-up Duncan Adam.

“As always the evening is compered by the irrepressible Jeff Lane.”

Tickets for the show are £10 available on the door and in advance from Bookends (Emsworth).

They can also be bought via the website www.wegottickets.com.

