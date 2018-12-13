Nine things to do on Boxing Day in Sussex

1. See a panto!

There's plenty of panto to enjoy in Sussex this Boxing Day. Michelle Collins and Chico (pictured) star in Jack and the Beanstalk at the White Rock Theatre. Or see Jack and the Beanstalk at the Brighton Hilton Metropole featuring panto legend Christopher Biggins. The Capitol at Horsham will show Sleeping Beauty or see Cinderella at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne.

