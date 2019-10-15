Ariel Drama Academy is offering new weekly Horsham drama classes for adults with special needs.

Tutor Dan Shambrook said: “Anyone aged 16 years plus who has a love of music, acting and dance is invited to come along for a free trial session or two at Roffey Millennium Hall. There is no audition process and everyone is welcome.

“The new class, called Othello’s Adults, runs every Monday at 6.45 to 7.45pm and provides the opportunity to learn all about performing.

“Students work collaboratively with Ariel’s experienced tutors on a wide range of acting, dance and singing pieces in a fun, relaxed and supportive environment.

“The drama work covers a variety of work from popular musical theatre numbers to current pop songs, and students also have the chance to create their own original drama pieces, written in conjunction with their tutors.

“The new classes build on the success of Ariel’s award-winning drama academy classes and the existing Othellos Junior classes, which have been running for many years.”

Dan added: “We are delighted to launch this new class. Our Junior Othellos classes are very popular but we were finding that once our students became young adults there was nowhere for them to move onto. We have, therefore, started adult classes in Burgess Hill and now Horsham.

“The students love performing and there is a variety of opportunities to perform including our annual showcase.

“The Othellos classes can cater for young people and adults with a range of needs from physical problems, such as being wheelchair-bound, to conditions such as Downs Syndrome, Asperger’s and autism.”

To book a space call 01444 250407 or visit www.arielct.co.uk. Classes cost £6 per session.

