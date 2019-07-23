New music group in Selsey offers its first concert

International virtuosos Peter Fisher (violin) and Gabriella Dall’Olio (harp) have compiled a special programme of music from Baroque to the Beatles to performed on August, Sunday 4 at 7pm in Selsey Town Hall, High Street, PO20 0RB.

The concert will be Selsey Music Group’s first event.

Tickets are £12 (£10 for age 18 and under) and are available from http://www.ticketsource/selseymusicgroupor Highhouse Insurance, Selsey, or on the door, subject to availability.

Seating will be at tables of six. The ticket includes a welcoming drink and a light buffet in the interval.

Spokeswoman Glenda Baum promised “the perfect way to relax on a summer evening after all the excitement of Lifeboat Day earlier.

“Selsey Music Group, the promoter, is a new organisation that has just held its first meeting. Our priority aim is to work with the many other local groups to help Selsey become a town that it noted for high quality and diverse musical events for residents and visitors.

“A future aim it to encourage active participation in music of all genres, across the age spectrum but particularly to encourage musical education and provide opportunities for performance for young people.”

