New Chichester business offers Your Therapy Space

Chichester welcomes Your Therapy Space, a new therapy and wellness business in Cawley Road set up by psychotherapist and Cicestrian Saira Keevill-Thomas.

Your Therapy Space offers five treatment rooms in a central, but private, location in Angelo House.

Saira said: “With well-being and mental health awareness high on the wider social agenda at the moment, my goal was to provide discreet and luxurious therapeutic spaces, giving a home to experienced, hand-selected therapists to offer a range of disciplines and treatments.”

Saira, who attended Chichester High School for Girls and has lived in Chichester most of her life, started her training with Chichester Counselling Services.

“I want all our clients, whoever they are and whatever their individual needs, to begin to relax from the moment they step through the door,” Saira said. “There’s a wealth of research showing that well designed internal and external spaces really do add to our sense of well-being and our health. I couldn’t find a space that offered that in Chichester and when I came across Angelo House, it seemed the perfect opportunity to create what I had been looking for.”

Your Therapy Space was officially opened by fellow Cicestrian Kate Mosse

“It was a great honour to be asked to join in the celebrations of his new wonderful business in Chichester,” Kate said. “I have known Saira for many years and salute her passion for her work, her vision and her determination to bring the highest quality of experience to her clients and ther-apists alike. In these days, when city centres throughout the country are suffering, this wonderful new business is a very welcome addition to our city.’ 07811 380070.

