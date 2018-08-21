New aircraft joins line-up for Wings and Wheels at Dunsfold

The countdown is on for this year’s Wings and Wheels event at Dunsfold.

The two-day air and motoring show is on Saturday and Sunday August 25/26 at the airfield.

the OV-10 Bronco

A new aircraft to the line-up this year will be the OV-10 Bronco brought over by The Bronco Demo Team.

The North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco is a turboprop light attack and observation aircraft and this is the first time the team will be displaying at Dunsfold Aerodrome.

It was developed in the 1960s for counter insurgency (COIN) combat and its primary mission was as a Forward Air Control (FAC) aircraft. It was specifically designed for the Vietnam War and deployed successfully during the Cold War and Gulf War I (operation Desert Shield).

The Bronco Demo Team’s OV-10 will be bringing Poppies from Flanders Fields to Wings and Wheels; supporting the message of peace and reconciliation in remembrance of the sacrifice by so many 100 years ago.

The Bronco Demo Team is based at Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport situated just 12nm East from the Ypres Salient.

The airfield was first used during World War I, initially by German fighter squadrons and later, during the advance of the Allied Powers leading to the end of the conflict, by the Royal Air Force.

As a commemoration of The Great War, The Bronco Demo Team has adorned their OV-10 Bronco in beautiful new ‘Poppy’ livery.

The Poppies and ‘Lest We Forget’, 1914-18’ graphics reflect the light differently when the aircraft moves, producing a different shine and brightness at various angles. The effect is stunning and very unique!

Also involved in the five hour air displays will be show favourites the Red Arrows, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Spitfire, Lancaster), Chinook, the Tigers Parachute Team, The Blades, Jet Provost, Hurricane, Strikemaster, O’Brien’s Flying Circus and Fireflies Aerobatic Team.

The ‘Wings’ of the event would not be complete without a close-up inspection of all the weekend’s visiting aircraft including Dunsfold’s resident Boeing 747 in the ‘Wings Park’, the Brooklands VC10 and Aces High DC3, all open for tours.

Supercars and classic and vintage icons put on an awe-inspiring display of power and speed on the Top Gear track in a two hour auto spectacular.

The ‘Wheels’ of the show includes displays from McLaren 12C, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and Huracan, Pagani Zonda, Ferrari California T, Aston Martin Rapide, Dodge Monaco, TVR Tasmin 280i, Ducati Multistrada 1200s, Ferrari F355 Berlinetta, Ford GT40 and Lotus Elise.

Visit the Wheels Zone with a bigger and better crowd line parade and interactive displays from car and motorbike clubs. The popular Monster Truck arena returns offering demonstrations and passenger rides.

The Military Zone and Parade is interactive and explosive, bringing re-enactors in a living history zone and the popular military vehicle parade.

The Zone has over 80 military vehicles, six re-enactment groups, as well as the history of Dunsfold Aerodrome and Army, Navy and RAF recruitment stands for everyone’s enjoyment.

Sid’s Zone is an action packed free area for the little ones. From 10am until 4pm the kids can join in with colouring competitions, arts and crafts, paper plane challenges, face painting and the popular Sid’s Trail which encourages the whole family to search the arena for questions and answers to win a goody bag. Meet and greets with show mascot Siddeley and the display pilots are not to be missed.

The excitement and anticipation doesn’t stop at the main displays as the 32 acre public arena is bursting with a huge variety of interactive attractions containing all you need for a great family day out.

The show arena boasts go-karts, kit-plane demonstrations, aviation and motoring simulators, military outlets and displays, static aircraft, fairground and over 80 retail outlets selling a wide variety of products and gifts. Shopping in the arena includes a craft marquee full of tempting tea time treats to take home and craft gifts and a vintage village.

As the last plane touches down the party starts across the arena with musical evening entertainment from Champagne at the Blitz, a 1940s songbird trio.

Taking the hassle out of your day the show includes added extras to make your experience even more enjoyable; over 20 fixed-price catering outlets, two bars, hospitality facilities, free on-site parking, public camping, lost children point, disabled access, informative show commentary, opportunities to meet the pilots, official show merchandise and grandstand seating.

The 14th annual Wings and Wheels is open to spectators from 9am until 9pm.