Young talents contest top prize at University of Chichester

The Robert Headley Music Prize is the big reward as Funtington Music Group holds its 15th Student Showcase Competition on April 18 at 7.30pm in the University of Chichester Chapel.

New FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “Selected by audition, gifted University of Chichester music students compete for the coveted Robert Headley annual music awards. We are fortunate once again to have an enthusiastic field of competitors – solo violin, viola, piano, two vocalists and a trumpet trio, for what promises to be another entertaining and exciting evening.

“The adjudicator is Lisa Smith, of Chichester College. Lisa has a masters degree in performance having studied piano at the Royal College of Music. She was our adjudicator in 2012 and is highly regarded as an adjudicator at various local competitions and music festivals. Laura Ritchie will introduce the students and interview them briefly before the adjudication.

“The annual music prizes commemorate the life of Robert Headley who was not only an eminent architect who lived in Funtington, but also had a great affection for serious music. More than 20 years ago Robert began to invite his friends and many other local music-lovers to join him in his spacious music room at Funtington Lodge for concerts, recitals and lectures. This was the origin of the Funtington Music Group, based at Chichester University since 2004.

“We are honoured that the prizes – first £600, second £350, third £250 and £100 for runners-up – are being presented by the university vice-chancellor, Professor Jane Longmore.

“The visitor charge is £15 (free to Chichester University students) at the door or pre-book on 01243 378900. Please ring Elizabeth Brooks on this number if you would like to become a member of FMG. The cost to include this meeting and the remaining five meetings this year is just £55, a saving of £35 on the ticket prices. Please visit our website on www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.”

For other stories by Phil, see:



