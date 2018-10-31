Worthing schools unite for Worthing Sings Live 2018!

West Sussex Music and the secondary schools of Worthing join forces for Worthing Sings Live 2018 at Worthing Assembly Hall on November 7

Spokeswoman Beth Moore said it promises to be a fabulous evening of song, featuring a massed choir as well as individual school performances, plus a student band from Northbrook Metropolitan College. Tickets are available from Worthing Assembly Hall box office.

“Bringing together over 200 pupils from six schools across the Worthing area, this exciting event is led by celebrated singer/songwriter and West Sussex Music project partner Emily Barden and is part of West Sussex Music’s wider singing strategy which aims to enable access for as many children as possible to large-scale events and enriching vocal opportunities.”

Judith Finlay, leader for school engagement, West Sussex Music, said: “Working closely with schools and heads of music, we have been able to develop some great formulas for large-scale singing opportunities, such as Worthing Sings Live, that have now become annual events. I don’t think anything improves the quality and skills of a choir more quickly than doing a performance, and as the pupils of Worthing are soon to discover, the sensation of standing on stage and hearing applause is incredibly affirming and confidence-building and this is something we’d like all children in the county to experience.”

Beth added: “West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering vocal projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, instrumental and vocal tuition, and advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five Music Centres. Through its curriculum support, professional development opportunities and facilitating role, West Sussex Music builds music into the very fabric of school life, supporting schools and teachers to achieve the best possible outcomes for pupils, their families and the community.

“For over 50 years, West Sussex Music has supported projects that enable access to cultural opportunities for disadvantaged and disaffected young people through its strategic partnerships with other arts and cultural organisations and it plays a valued role as the music education hub for West Sussex.

For more information, visit www.westsussexmusic.co.uk.

