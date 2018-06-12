Worthing date for Marti Pellow

Marti Pellow plays Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Tuesday, June 19 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Steph Heath said: “Marti Pellow is one of Britain’s iconic music stars. Having achieved the highest accolades with one of the most successful bands in UK pop history, he is now achieving that rare position of a highly-successful career as both a solo artist and as a leading musical-theatre star.

“This is a career that has so far seen a record for the longest number one in UK chart history, one of the four biggest selling songs in the UK of all time, consistent chart topping multi-platinum album sales, the largest free concert in the British Isles, the achievement of every major award in the British music industry, the honour of having the White House proclaim a day be named after him, the breaking of box office records, the starring in huge hit musical theatre productions in London’s West End and on Broadway in New York, the playing to hundreds of thousands on international Arena tours, the selling out of intimate jazz clubs, this is a career of monumental achievement and at the heart of all this is the uncompromising dedication and passion of the singer songwriter Marti Pellow.

“The BRIT and Ivor Novello award-winning singer-songwriter first came to the attention of the British public as the lead singer of Wet Wet Wet. As both a solo artist and with Wet Wet Wet, Marti has had consistent chart-topping multi-platinum albums; with over 25 chart hits and three of the UK’s biggest number-one singles, including Goodnight Girl and the iconic Love Is All Around, one of the most successful UK hits of all time. Marti’s platinum-selling solo career has taken him from, his love of working with Willie Mitchell, to Memphis for Moonlight Over Memphis; to iconic Seventies love songs, Love to Love; his highly acclaimed jazz album, Sentimental Me; his tribute to the great songs of Broadway and the West End, Hope, his self-penned country influenced southern-soul album Boulevard of Life, and his 2015 album: Love To Love Volume Two – a string-soaked homage to some of the most romantic love songs ever written.

“One of pop music’s leading figures, Marti has built on this career and entered the world of musical theatre. He has performed from Broadway to Tokyo, in sold-out theatre tours and in many starring roles in London’s West End. Having had the privilege to star and work with some of the greatest in shows like the record breaking tour of The Witches of Eastwick, the concert and cinema production of Chess (alongside US legends Josh Groban and Idina Menzel), starring in Jekyll & Hyde, and then taking the West End and Broadway by storm in Chicago and regularly on tour and in the West End in the huge hit Blood Brothers. Last year he toured and then returned to the West End, nominated for What On Stage Awards’ Best Actor as Che in the award-winning smash hit production of Evita.”

