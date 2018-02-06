World of opera opens up at Chichester recital

Peter Medhurst presents My World of Opera in a return visit to the Funtington Music Group in the University of Chichester’s Chapel of the Ascension on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Chris Hough said: “Peter’s fascination with opera began at the age of 14 with visits to Glyndebourne. Since studying singing at the Royal College he has sung opera, directed opera, recorded opera and has travelled the world talking to audiences about it as well.

“With pianist Jeremy Limb, he brings a personal view to the subject and discusses and presents a range of ideas and music from Monteverdi to Britten. Music performed includes arias from Handel’s Semele, Mozart’s Magic Flute and Wagner’s Tannhäusser as well as some of Liszt’s opera inspired piano compositions.

“Peter’s work as singer, pianist and lecturer-recitalist has taken him all over the world. He has a unique ability to see how music, fine art and architecture interact and to communicate this vision in an understandable and exciting way to his audience.

“In the last few years he has toured New Zealand, Australia (twice) and South Africa (four times) and made frequent tours in Europe, giving performances in Berlin, Hamburg, Vienna, Salzburg, Brussels, Antwerp, Amsterdam, and Paris.

“Closer to home, he has presented events at the Barbican, St John’s Smith Square, and the Royal Festival Hall. Subjects range from Beethoven String Quartets and Mozart Operas to The Golden Age of Vienna, and 18th Century Venetian Art and Music.

“He has also directed presentations at the Wallace Collection, the National Gallery, the National Portrait Gallery and the V&A, linking the visual arts with the world of 17th & 18th century music making.

“Peter was born of German and English parents and did his musical training at the Royal College of Music. In 1978, a scholarship from the Austrian government gave him the opportunity to have coaching with the accompanist Erik Werba at the Mozarteum in Salzburg.”

More details on http://www.funtingtonmusicgroup.co.uk.