What's coming up in the Chichester area...

1 Poetry. Enjoy a celebration of words and music with poet Tamar Yoseloff reading at Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester on Thursday, March 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets £7 (to include glass of wine) are available from Chichester Library on 01243 777351.

2 Music. Scottish musicians Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham return to Emsworth on Friday, March 23 after a two-year absence.Shetlander Aly is internationally known for his fiddle playing whilst Edinburgh-based accordionist Phil has been playing the instrument since he was a schoolboy member of the band Silly Wizard. Aly & Phil are at Emsworth Baptist Church and tickets for their 8pm show are from Bookends (Emsworth),www.wegottickets.com and 07802 500050.

3 Music. Selsey Folk & Music Club welcome The Jigantics to Selsey The Town Hall on Saturday, March 24. More details on www.selseyfolkandmusicclub.co.uk. The club is on Facebook too.

4 Music. Grayshott Folk Club presents Harp and a Monkey plus Jim Cozens on Saturday, March 24 at 7.30pm. Folk experimentalists Harp and a Monkey sing songs about cuckolded mole catchers, a lone English oak tree that grows at Gallipoli, care in the community and medieval pilgrims…. Grayshott Village Hall, Headley Road, Grayshott, GU26 6TZ. Call Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096

5 Music. Musicians Zoe Peate (soprano), Gary Prior (piano), Bryony Prior (French horn) and Paul Newton (trumpet) present a feast of music by Strauss (Franz & Richard), Purcell, Henri Busser, Rogers & Hart and Hoagy Carmichael. This short lunchtime concert, a fundraising event for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, is a family affair; Bryony has CF and is the daughter of Zoe and Gary, while Paul is Bryony’s partner. Free admission, retiring collection in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.12 to 12.45, Saturday, March 24, Steyning Centre.

6 Theatre. Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is the intriguing title of the next production from Arundel’s Drip Action theatre company. Written by Sam Steiner, it will be directed by Bill Brennan at The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street, Arundel from Wednesday, March 21-Saturday, March 24. Tickets are available from The Book Ferret in Arundel in advance or limited numbers on the door, subject to demand.

7 Theatre. Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Youth Theatre: Encore make their performance debut as they rediscover the magic and wonder of the original Grimm Tales, retold by Philip Pullman in the Mill Studio from Thursday to Saturday, March 22 to 24. In this stage version, you might meet a selection of familiar characters – Little Red Riding Hood and the big, bad Wolf, Rapunzel – and some unexpected ones too ( top circle).Tickets on 01483 440000.

8 Art. Victor Braun, a Chichester resident since 2015, offers an exhibition of painting at the city’s Oxmarket Gallery until March 25. Victor explained: “It will be an exhibition of paintings made between 2016 and now. My work is based on emotional projection. I try to reach an emotion, feel it, live it and carve this onto the canvas.”

9 Comedy. Top comedy is the promise at the VegfestUK Brighton Vegan Comedy Festival. Mike Kelson is to compere the comedy festival which will feature Dave Chawner, Chris Stokes, James Cartwright, Sonja Quita Doubleday, Adele Cliff, Sami Stone (lower circle)and more. Spokeswoman Karin Ridgers said: “Dozens of vegan comedians will be entertaining visitors to VegfestUK Brighton with their witty stories and humour at the Vegan Comedy Festival, part of the show on both days March 24-25 at the Brighton Centre.”

10 Talk. Enjoy an audience with the BBC world affairs editor as An Evening with John Simpson comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Saturday, March 24. John Simpson is a journalist and broadcaster.

