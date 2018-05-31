West Sussex musician Mailman set for a June double-single release

West Sussex musician Jamie Stanley, aka Mailman, is set to release a new double-single on Friday, June 1.

‘Owe It To My Heart’/’The Truth Will Out’ is taken from his forthcoming double-album Yang Yin, which should be out this autumn.

‘Owe It To My Heart’ is described as “straight-up pop” but ‘The Truth Will Out’ is a tune that has a much deeper meaning, which is tied in with the album’s theme of duality.

Mailman said: “Social media, for example, is a two-headed beast, simultaneously breaking down barriers by connecting people while also herding people into dangerous cliques and echo chambers. I wanted to say something about that with this record”.

He continued: “With micro-targeting and ‘big data’ in the ascendancy, this project could be a perfect foil for anyone dabbling in those dark arts. But the whole point would be to use that angle to reel people in who will then potentially experience the whole thing, thus breaking down barriers rather than reinforcing them.”

Visit www.mailmanstan.co.uk to find out more.

