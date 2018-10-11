West Sussex Music offers a chance to learn an instrument in a safe and creative environment

West Sussex Music has announced a new initiative that will offer children the opportunity to learn an instrument alongside friends and peers in a fun, group environment.

To be held on Saturday mornings, the Key2Music beginner classes will run at West Sussex Music’s five Music Centres in Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing.

Kids can learn instruments such as the bassoon, brass, cello, clarinet, double bass, flute, oboe, saxophone, viola, and violin, for as little as £60 per term, which includes Music Centre membership.

Low cost instrument hire can be added for £20 per term.

“At West Sussex Music, we know that learning to play an instrument boosts attainment, promotes well-being and enhances self-esteem,” says Adam Barker, West Sussex Music’s assistant head. “And we know from our ensembles that children improve faster and achieve far more if they regularly practise as a group.

“These Key2Music beginner classes will provide a safe, social and creative outlet for musical self-expression, and all in a very affordable way.”

James Underwood, chief executive, West Sussex Music, says: “Although we work hard to promote all genres of music, it is central to our mission to safeguard the tradition of orchestral music learning and this is why we feel it is particularly important to launch Key2Music beginner classes, which make learning a classical instrument in a music centre accessible to all children.”

The Key2Music beginner classes will be an exciting addition to a programme that already has much to offer kids in West Sussex. Every week during term time, at Music Centres throughout the county, children can enjoy a whole range of musical activities including bands, choirs and orchestras, as well as lessons and aural and theory classes.

Key to West Sussex Music’s unique offer, its ensembles not only bring children together through a shared love of music but also offer a clear progression route through the Music Centres, on to the West Sussex Youth Orchestras and Choirs and beyond that to Junior Conservatoires and national ensembles.

Whatever the choice of instrument, level of competence or age, there is a suitable ensemble or band to be found, whether it’s a percussion ensemble, string orchestra, wind band, choir or guitar group.

There are also classes in theory and musicianship as well as groups for pre-schoolers.

To register your interest in the Key2Music beginner classes email music@westsussexmusic.co.uk.

West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering vocal projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, small group and individual instrumental and vocal tuition, and advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five Music Centres.

Through its curriculum support, professional development opportunities and facilitating role, West Sussex Music aims to build music into the very fabric of school life; supporting schools and teachers to achieve the best outcomes for pupils, their families and the community.

For more than 50 years, West Sussex Music has supported projects that enable access to cultural opportunities for disadvantaged and disaffected young people through its strategic partnerships with other arts and cultural organisations. Visit www.westsussexmusic.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.