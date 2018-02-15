West End hits, violin solos and more at Horsham Music Circle’s soirée

Horsham Music Circle offers A Circle Soirée this month.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Horsham Music Circle has arranged several extra events to its subscription seasons in previous years and for 2018 it presents A Circle Soirée.

“This will be an evening filled with musical delights, something from a range of genres to suit all tastes. The concert will be held in The Causeway Barn on Saturday, February 24, at 7pm.

“The Circle is delighted to welcome Jane Thomas with her brilliant choir Aristoskatz from Farlington School plus two of their ensembles, Saxophonics, the Flute Trio and the solo recorder player Kira Hyde. They will be performing West End hits together with mellifluous instrumental pieces.

“There will be violin solos from Judith Templeman, including unaccompanied Bach, and Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending accompanied by Heejung Kim.”

Vocal solos by Beethoven, Wagner, John Ireland and Michael Head will be performed by Mark Bradbury, Jon Openshaw and Jill Elsworthy. Valerie Lintott with Jill, Mark and Jon will sing a selection from the Liebeslieder Waltzes by Brahms accompanied by the piano duo of Jane Thomas and Gillian Cracknell. The concert is open to all.

Tickets can be obtained on the door or in advance from Horsham Museum, from the Circle on 01403 252602 or online at www.wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.

