West End and Holby City star Lee Mead talks about the highs and lows of his career

West End star Lee Mead is heading to Horsham’s Capitol next month.

Lee Mead: My Story – a Dream That Became a Reality will be at the venue on Sunday, March 24 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £25.50-£47 on 01403 750220 or www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

A spokesperson said: “Selected from thousands of performers Lee Mead was thrust into the spotlight in 2007 to play the iconic role of Joseph in the West end, an incredible run that had to be extended to satisfy public demand to see Lee wear the coat of many colours.

“From there this young man’s career has been a never ending rollercoaster of differing engagements from stage to screen in the West End.

“Lee has appeared in such classic musicals as Wicked, Legally Blonde, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to name just a few, in television Casualty and Holby city, in which he still portrays Lofty Chiltern.

“Lee has released five albums and appeared on countless others, including The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“This gentleman’s life has been a whirlwind of incredible achievements and now, for 2019, Lee wishes to give something back and invite his fans to join him for an intimate interview, completely stripped back where Lee gets the opportunity to talk not only as Lee the showman but also as Lee the man.

“Lee will talk about the magical moments, the highs the lows, the memories and of course the songs, the songs the audience love to hear. Just Lee, a grand piano and a pianist showcasing the exquisite poignancy of his voice.”

