Weekend rock battle returns to Horsham Park

The 2018 Horsham Battle of the Bands Festival Weekend is nearly upon us.

The last big outdoor gig of the summer will take place in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, on Saturday and Sunday, August 18-19, featuring three separate competitions and three headline performances from last year’s winners.

This non-profit event is entirely dependent on weekend revellers, sponsorship and charitable donations to keep it going.

Organisers are inviting Sussex businesses and individuals to be part of the 2018 event as sponsors. Sponsorship packages can be found at www.horshambotb.co.uk/sponsor-botb18. Email sam@highgainlive.co.uk or call 01403 888005.

Tickets are £5 per day or £7.50 for the weekend and can be purchased on the gate or in advance from www.sussexeventtickets.com/botb18.

This year the BotB website will also once again host an online People’s Choice poll where fans can get involved during the event and vote for their favourites.

The festival weekend

Saturday, August 18. Gates open at 11.30am.

Covers competition: 12.30pm – Taygan Paxton, 1pm – Nox, 1.30pm – Black Jack, 2pm – Red Mosquito, 2.30pm-3.30pm – 2017 Covers winners Half My Kingdom, 3.30pm – the results are announced.

Originals competition: 4pm – Junkyard Sons, 4.30pm – Emnibis, 5pm – Luna Blue, 5.30pm – Shotgun 21, 6pm – The Moonmen, 6.30pm – The Rattlebacks, 7pm – Son Of Ugly, 7.30pm – Echoes In Red, 8pm-9pm – 2017 Originals winners Numskull, 9pm – results announced.

Sunday, August 19. Gates open at 12pm.

Acoustic competition: 1pm – Simon Jones, 1.30pm – Mike Whiteley, 2pm – Trevor Clawson, 2.30pm – Rebecca French, 3pm – Mark Guile, 3.30pm – Kosta, 4pm – Changing Colour, 4.30pm – Simon Mole, 5pm – Shaune Murray, 5.30pm-6.30pm – 2017 Acoustic winner Serena Dalton, 6.30pm – results announced.

Follow the BotB on Twitter.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.