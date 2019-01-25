Vocal trio Blake head for Brighton date

Blake bring their Movies and Musicals tour to the Theatre Royal Brighton on Friday, February 8.
Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “With their latest and seventh album going straight into the charts at number one, Blake really stand out as Britain’s number one harmony group.
"For over ten years they have performed Classical, Opera and Crossover giving each song a beautiful and unique Blake sound.
"2019’s exclusive new tour will see them choose music from their favourite movies and musicals and arrange them with their own exclusive harmonies. Songs from all the greats like Morricone, John Barry, Bernstein and Bizet will be amongst many that feature in this brand new tour.
"Add to this a beautiful backdrop, incredible choirs and some hilarious stories and it all adds up to the perfect night out. Since coming together in 2007, Blake have had enormous success throughout the world with over a million albums sold, number-one hits in ten countries and approaching 150 TV appearances around the globe.
"Their career has seen them work with some of the industry greats including the magnificent Katherine Jenkins and the spectacular Dame Shirley Bassey. Blake continue to delight audiences with their astounding singing and magnetic stage presence. Their friendship dates back to their school years and because of this their performances are natural and instinctive, which is why audiences come back to see them year after year.”
