Tom Jones to perform at Stansted Park this summer

MUSIC legend Sir Tom Jones will bring his 2018 tour to Rowlands Castle this summer.

The Welsh musician is performing at stately homes across the UK including Stansted Park on July 18.

The site is a popular venue with Sir Cliff Richard holding a gig there last year as did Alfie Boe and Michael Ball.

Sir Tom’s concert will be a celebration of a career spanning six decades that has seen him sell 100 million records and win a number of awards including a Brit for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The tour is presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: ‘This tour will be an amazing series of concerts in some of the most magnificent and beautiful locations.

‘We are delighted we have been able to include a date at Stansted Park.’

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, March 2 at ticketmaster.co.uk.