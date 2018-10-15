The music of The Beautiful South lives on in Southampton date!

The South (featuring members of The Beautiful South) play Southampton’s The Brook on Saturday, November 10.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “When great British pop institution, The Beautiful South split in 2007, most members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments just yet…

“The South feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles. Since Dave Hemingway the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties. They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and excitement with the nine piece live band.

“After a successful year of touring the country doing the theatre and festival circuit, the rejuvenated South are keeping alive all those timeless songs - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks, as well as a few choice South originals. All performed again live, these songs span an impressive 20 year career starting way back in 1989!

“Come on! Let’s Carry On… Regardless!”

The South are:

Alison Wheeler (Vocals), Gaz Birtles (Vocals), Phil Barton (Guitars), Steve Nutter (Bass), Dave Anderson (Drums), Karl Brown (Percussion), Gareth John (Trumpet), Su Robinson (Sax), Andy Price (Keys).

THE SOUTH – Autumn / Winter 2018 UK Dates include:

Thursday 1st November

CREWE – Lyceum

Box Office No: 01270 368242

Website – https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-the-south-crewe-2018

Time - 7.30pm

Friday 2nd November

MANCHESTER – Sale Waterside Arts Centre

Box Office No: 0161 912 5616

Website – https://watersidearts.org/whats-on/2362-the-south/

Time - 7.30pm

Saturday 3rd November

ROTHERHAM – Civic Theatre

Box Office No: 01709 823621

Website – https://uk.patronbase.com/_RotherhamTheatres/Productions/0522/Performances

Time - 7.30pm

Saturday 10th November

SOUTHAMPTON – The Brook

Box Office No: 02380 5555366

Website – https://the-brook.com/event-details/8606605/the-south-feat-members-of-the-beautiful-south-/

Doors - 7.30pm

Sunday 11th November

HIGH WYCOMBE – Swan Theatre

Box Office No: 01494 512000

Website – https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/tickets-the-south-wycombe-2018

Time - 7.30pm

Saturday 8th December

HOLMFIRTH – Picturedrome

Box Office No: 0871 220 0260

Website – https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-south/picturedrome-holmfirth/1201786

Doors open - 7.30pm

Sunday 9th December

BARNSLEY - Birdwell Venue

Box Office No: 0844 478 0898

Website – https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-south/birdwell-venue/1266215

Time - 7.00pm