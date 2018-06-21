The Gipsy Kings head to Borde Hill Garden

The Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonnino Baliardo, are headlining A Boundless Summer on Sunday, July 8, at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath.

Set in front of the magnificent lakes and Elizabethan mansion house, the weekend festival also features UB40 with support from Aswad on Saturday, July 7.

Tonnino, The Gipsy Kings’ lead guitarist and co-producer, discusses the upcoming show and reflects on his long-standing career with the band.

What are you looking forward to most about A Boundless Summer?

We love the UK audience. They are always up and ready to dance and party. They are so enthusiastic and that is what it is all about for us.

What can we expect from you at Borde Hill Garden?

We are playing some new songs that we have been working on for the past few years as well as our back catalogue, with a lot of songs you may know. We love mixing it up and we will!

It’s a beautiful setting at Borde Hill. What’s it like to play somewhere like that?

It is a different vibe when you play a beautiful setting. It provides the backdrop for the show, so it’s a bonus. The audience does get a better sense of being there when the settling is that much more beautiful.

What’s different about playing an outdoor show?

Outdoor concerts are both great and difficult. The sound and lights are always more challenging in an open-air venue. There is also weather that affects an outdoor show. The payoff is that a beautiful setting (what I described in your last question) brings the show to a new level if the weather is good. We play a lot of outdoor shows around the world in deserts, rainforests, mountains and on oceans. We are never used to it but have been able to take our experience and make it work for us.

It’s been 36 years since your first album. What’s the secret of your longevity?

We love what we do. It’s not a job.

How has the band changed in that time?

Nicolas and I have always been here, writing, playing and producing the music. We have brought our brothers in during the early years and now have brought in our sons in on the front line. It has been a real great experience to work with your family and watch them grow as people and as musicians.

A Boundless Summer is presented by Boundless, an events and experiences company with a 94-year heritage, and Neil O’Brien Entertainment.

As well as UB40 and The Gipsy Kings, the concerts will also feature up-and-coming Sussex bands as part of Boundless Breaking, a competition that received more than 150 entries.

Boundless is a club dedicated to civil servants and public sector workers. Members pay a small fee each year and get access to exclusive days out, holidays and offers. Festivalgoers have the option to join Boundless when purchasing tickets.

Prices start at £30. Visit www.boundlesssummer.co.uk to find out more.

