The Consort of Twelve perform at the Festival of Chichester

The Consort of Twelve are delighted that violinist Catherine Mackintosh is returning to direct their concert in the Festival of Chichester.

Spokeswoman Lynden Cranham said: “The concert is called The Grand Tour and takes place on Sunday, July 1 at 6pm at St Paul’s Church, Chichester.

"The tour in question will start in England, with movements from Purcell’s exotic Abdelazer Suite, before travelling through 17th- and 18th- century mainland Europe. There will be pieces from France, by Lully and Muffat, and from Austria with Biber’s Nightwatchman’s Serenade. Along the way there will be a visit to Italy, with Sara Deborah Struntz playing the Tartini Violin Concerto which was part of her prize-winning programme in the Premio Bonporti Competition in Rovereto. And Sophie Middleditch will visit Germany by means of the Telemann Recorder Concerto in C. The tour ends back in England with a performance of Handel’s Concerto Grosso in F, Op. 6 no 2.”

