The Consort of Twelve open new season in Chichester

The Consort of Twelve opens its 2018 season with a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons by the internationally-acclaimed violinist Kati Debretzeni.

The concert is entitled A Year In Italy and will begin at 6pm on Sunday, April 22 at St Paul’s Church, Chichester, PO19 6FT. Kati will direct the concert, which will include a Corelli Concerto Grosso with soloists Kati, Catherine Lawlor and Lynden Cranham and a rarity, the Sinfonia al Santo Sepolcro by Vivaldi. The main part of the programme, though, will consist of the Four Seasons, with Kati featuring as soloist and introducing each of the four concertos.

Kati has led The English Baroque Soloists for Sir John Eliot Gardiner and is one of the leaders of The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, with whom she has recorded the Four Seasons. She directs ensembles in various parts of the world and currently teaches Baroque and classical violin in the Hague at the Royal Conservatory of Music.

Tickets £15 (18 and under £8) on 02392 214494 or on door.

