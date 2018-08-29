The 5th UKBlues Challenge heads to Worthing

The 5th UKBlues Challenge takes place at Worthing Pier’s Southern Pavilion on Saturday, September 8.

Spokesman Mark Ede said: “There is a very limited number of reserved tables for four available on SeeTickets.com where admission-only tickets can also be purchased. Every effort will be made to ensure that there is seating at tables for everyone who buys a ticket but it will be pot luck as to where this is and it will be on a first come, first served basis. The evening will see five bands each playing a 30-minute set before a panel of judges drawn from across the UK blues scene with the winner being offered the opportunity to represent the UK at the 35th International Blues Challenge (IBC) in Memphis between January 22-25 and the 9th European Blues Challenge which will take place in Ponta Delgada in the Azores in April.”

Playing in Worthing will be Kyla Brox, Catfish, Greg Coulson Band and Tom C Walker Band.

