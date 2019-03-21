Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 22-28

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Money For Nothing.

Friday, March 22, 7.30pm, £24.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. “Money for Nothing was formed in 2000 as a tribute to one of the world’s premier rock bands – Dire Straits,” said a spokesperson. “The abundant energy and the excellence and musicality of their performance makes Money for Nothing a ‘must see’ for any rock enthusiast or Dire Straits fan. Fronting the band is the brilliant guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams. Behind him the line-up features top-class and experienced musicians that make this band a worthy tribute to Dire Straits. Aled and the entire band have studied Dire Straits in great depth to re-create their tribute to be as close as possible to the real thing.”

2. Vampires Rock.

Friday, March 22, 8pm, £19.50, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. Sam Bailey stars as the Vampire Queen in this touring musical extravaganza. Steve Steinman’s show features fabulous dance routines, spectacular special effects and amazing music. A spokesperson said: “A tongue in cheek story, spellbinding cast, fangtastic fire routines, guitar gods and sexy vampettes take you on a ride through some of the greatest ’80s classic rock anthems ever!”

3. Lee Mead – My Story.

Sunday, March 24, 7.30pm, £25.50-£47, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Lee Mead became a household name in 2007 when he competed in the BBC series Any Dream Will Do. Lee won the title role in a West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and, since then, his career has been a never-ending rollercoaster of stage and screen gigs. He has appeared in musicals like Wicked, Legally Blonde and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and in TV shows like Holby City. This evening takes the form of an intimate interview, where Lee will talk about the highs, lows, memories and magical moments of his career. A pianist will accompany him for renditions of all the audience favourites.

4. Elio Pace presents Elvis Presley.

Saturday, March 23, 7.30pm, £21.50-£25.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. In 2017, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of Elvis, singer-songwriter Elio Pace premiered a unique concert honouring his childhood idol. A spokesperson said: “The sell-out concert received five-star accolades across the board and was cited by many as the greatest show they had ever seen. After a hugely successful inaugural tour of the UK in July 2018, and due to overwhelming demand, the show is touring once more in selected theatres all across the UK. Elio’s sensational singing and electrifying piano-playing is ingeniously accompanied on stage by only the dynamic and percussive power of the incomparable drummer, Steve Rushton.”

5. When Swing Was King.

With the Conchord Big Band. Sunday, March 24, 2pm, £13-£15, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. The Conchord Big Band returns to East Grinstead this weekend with an afternoon of great music, instrumentals and songs from the era ‘when swing was king’. The concert features the tunes of Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and many more. This is a charity event with all profits going to Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead.

6. Faith – The George Michael Legacy.

Tuesday, March 26, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The George Michael Legacy is back with a new production for 2019. This energetic and vibrant musical celebration brings 35 years of hits back to life. The songs include ‘Freedom! ’90’, ‘Club Tropicana’, ‘Outside’, ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘I Knew You Were Waiting’ and ‘Somebody To Love’, all performed by a highly professional cast and sensational live band.

7. The Magnificent Music Hall.

Tuesday, March 26, 2.30pm, £16.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The Magnificent Music Hall offers a uniquely British trip down memory lane. This fun-filled two-hour performance provides all the classic songs and routines that should entertain audiences of all ages. A spokesperson said: “Helming this splendid afternoon of rich entertainment of song, dance, magic and laughter will be your eloquent and elegantly waistcoated Chairman, complete with gavel and sharp wit together with a great line-up of artistes who have all appeared on BBC TV’s The Good Old Days, now being re-run on BBC 4.”

8. Club Tropicana.

Monday to Saturday, March 25-30, 7.45pm (2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday), £13-£47.90, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Club Tropicana Hotel is the 1980s answer to Love Island where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical. The show is set to a soundtrack of some of the most iconic, chart-topping acts from the 1980s, including ABC, Cyndi Lauper, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, a-ha, Culture Club, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Bucks Fizz and Depeche Mode, all performed live on stage.

9. Hello Again – The Story of Neil Diamond.

Thursday, March 28, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This is arguably the greatest celebration of the music of Neil Diamond, starring Brooklyn Creed and The Salvation Band. Using evocative imagery, video and narration, the spectacular show takes audiences on a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering 50-year career.

10. Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners.

Thursday, March 28, £25, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Following its sold-out, smash hit debut tour, Seven Drunken Nights returns. The show brings to life the music of Ireland’s favourite sons The Dubliners. It tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan.

