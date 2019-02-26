Take That tribute band to headline this year’s The Big Gig in Horsham

A Take That tribute band will be headlining at a Horsham music festival this summer when it returns for a fourth year.

Tickets are now on sale for The Big Gig which will be hosted on the grounds of Horsham Sports Club on Saturday June 22.

The family-friendly event, which this year will be part of the Horsham District Year of Culture, pledges to get everyone on their feet to a mix of five local and internationally acclaimed tribute acts - inlcuding ‘Rule The World’ who have been recognised by Take That themselves.

Horsham Sports Club Chairman Chris Wassell, said: “We’re really looking forward to offering a well-established family friendly music festival.

“Having categorised from previous events what is enjoyed most, we believe, this year will see the right balance of entertainment, facilities and festival fun. We encourage the community and beyond to book their tickets now and enjoy the day.”

Profits from the event will go towards improving the sports club facilities, as well as towards Horsham-based charity Action Medical Research for Children.

Action’s community fundraiser for Horsham, Ruth Dean, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be involved with this year’s ‘The Big Gig’.

“The charity’s been based in Horsham since 1971 and so it’s fantastic to be a part of this truly local event in the heart of our hometown.”

Local band ‘Joe90’ will kick off the festival with some brit pop favourites from Oasis, Blur, The Kooks and more.

‘Kieran’ as ‘Ed Sheeran’ will be followed by the energetic ‘A tribute to Wham’, and the ever-popular Blunter Brothers will be there delivering Motown and Funk classics from the greats including Stevie Wonder and James Brown.

Courtesy of Beautiful World Tents, a fully dressed ‘Giant Hat Tipi’ will house some arts and crafts, and a beatboxing rhythmic workshop for children will be run by Ollie Heath.

Bouncy inflatables, balloon modelling and glitter paint, completes the festival fun line-up.

There will be an array of street food stalls available throughout the day, as well as the club’s own fully licensed bar and specialist tents selling local ales, prosecco, Pimm’s, and cider.

Festival go-ers will be able to come and set up their own space together with friends and family, so small gazebos (limited to size 10ft/10ft) are welcome. Please note that no alcohol, glass, picnic hampers or coolers will be allowed in.

This year the club have introduced a special ‘child ticket’ price of £10 for five to 15-year-olds. Advance standard adult tickets cost £20 and children under five go free.

Pre-bookable limited car parking is available for £5 per car. Tribute Acts will perform between 2.30pm – 10.30pm. Gates open at 1pm.

Tickets are available online at https://thebiggig19.eventbrite.co.uk or in cash direct from Horsham Sports Club office or bar, Cricketfield Road. Alternatively, call 01403 254628.

To keep up-to-date, follow the hashtag #thebiggighorsham, or on Facebook and Twitter @biggighorsham.

