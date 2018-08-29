Steyning big band concert to raise funds for cystic fibrosis charity

A caring brother and his big band will be back in Steyning for a night of music making to support a charity funding research into a genetic condition his sister has.

Jim Prior and The JP Big Band will performing at the Steyning Centre on Saturday October 27 following the success of their last fundraising concert in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Bryony Prior is set to perform at a fundraising event in Steyning held by her brother in aid of The Cystic Fibrosis Trust SUS-180829-132247001

Jim’s sister Bryony Prior was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was younger, so the siblings decided to combine their passion for music and raising money for the cause.

Bryony will be joining the band on stage on vocals along with other special guests including Paul Newton on trumpet, Mark Bassey on trombone, Vocal fusion Acapella and Saffron on vocals.

The evening concert will feature songs by Gloria Estefan, Tori Kelly, Sammy Nestico and Bobby Darin to name but a few.

The full 25-piece big band will include percussion, french horns and the legendary Steyning Steinway grand piano so it’ll make for a big noise.

Jim is joined again with members of the Rotary Club of Steyning and Henfield, Steyning Music Society and the Steyning Jazz Club to help organise and promote the event as well as helping out on the night itself.

There will be a bar sponsored by the Dark Star Brewery and a raffle sponsored by local residents and businesses.

The concert will start at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and are available from the Steyning Bookshop on 01903 812062 or at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thejpbigband

For more information about the charity and cystic fibrosis which affects more than 10,400 people in the UK, visit www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk