Spectacular show at Horsham’s Capitol is a must-see for Dire Straits fans

Dire Straits fans can experience one of the best tribute bands in Europe at The Capitol, Horsham, next month.

Money For Nothing are set to bring their high-energy celebration of the rock legends to the venue on Saturday, March 3 (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Susan Stock said: “The abundant energy and the excellence and musicality of their performance makes Money for Nothing a must-see for any rock enthusiast or Dire Straits fan.

“Fronting the band is the brilliant guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams. Behind him the line-up features top-class and experienced musicians that make this band a worthy tribute to Dire Straits. Aled and the entire band have studied Dire Straits in great depth to get their tribute as close as possible to the real thing.

“The show features all the hits, from their first ever single ‘Sultans of Swing’ to ‘Brothers in Arms‘, ‘Walk of Life’ and their last single released in 1992 ‘The Bug’ – also the legendary ‘Money For Nothing’, which was the first ever video played on MTV.”

The Money for Nothing stage show has been performed all over Britain and the world at all types of venues and events.

2010 saw the band headline the main night on Europe’s Biggest Tribute Festival. The band has also performed as show opener for Roy Wood on part of his theatre tour. September 2011 saw them take their show to India to perform at a sell-out concert where they headlined an event held at one of Bangalore’s largest amphitheatres. In January 2015 they had a very successful tour of the UAE with performances in Bahrain and Dubai.

Susan continued: “Dire Straits are one of the best bands to ever come out of the UK. They have sold in excess of 120 million albums worldwide and were the UK’s first stadium rock band.

“Their best selling album Brothers in Arms was an international blockbuster selling over 30 million copies and becoming the fourth best selling album in UK chart history.”

Tickets cost £23.50. Call 01403 750220.

