“Some of the most promising young singers" is Chichester promise

Saturday, April 14 in Chichester offers the chance to spend the whole day listening to “some of the most promising young singers in the country.”

The event is the John Warner Singing competition which started in 1986 when Dorothy Warner gave £5,000 in memory of her husband.

Peter Rice, of the John Warner committee, said: “The Chichester Festival of Music, Dance and Speech has been running this event ever since. For just £7.50 you can come to Christ Church in Old Market Avenue, Chichester PO19 1SW and hear twelve young singers performing at the highest level. Some are still studying and some are well on their way to professional careers. Pop in and out or stay the whole day for we can promise you a feast of classical singing.

“A total of £3,500 prize money is attracting singers from as far north as Manchester. They will be judged on the day by two professionals at the height of their careers, namely William Dazeley who is a baritone of international standing and Anna Tilbrooke who accompanies some of the finest singers as well as conducting. Each singer presents a 20-minute recital which includes an English song, a French song and a German lied. For the rest of their time they will seek to show their versatility in a free choice of music. From the very first year of this prestigious competition, the president of CMFDS Ron Williams and his wife Margaret have attracted a high standard of entries. They have now handed over to the present committee who hope to uphold their standards.”

Starts 10.15am. Tickets £7.50 from Ackerman’s Music shop in West Street, Chichester.