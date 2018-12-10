Sleeping Beauty ballet offers an enchanting show for the whole family

A beautiful family ballet brings a timeless fairytale to Crawley this Christmas.

Sleeping Beauty by Let’s All Dance is at The Hawth studio from Thursday to Saturday, December 20-22.

The gorgeous production features highly talented dancers, dazzling costumes and Tchaikovsky’s enchanting musical score.

A spokesperson said: “A good fairy turned evil by jealousy casts a bad spell on a young princess. But an act of pure love will undo her magic, restoring her heart and bringing peace and harmony to the entire kingdom. By the company who brought you The Princess and the Frog, The Owl and the Pussycat, The Nutcracker and Alice in Wonderland, this brand new production is the perfect festive treat.”

Sleeping Beauty’s running time is 50 minutes and there will be a chance for youngsters to meet the dancers afterwards.

Thursday’s show times are 11.30am, 2.30pm and 4.30pm. Friday and Saturday performances start at 11am, 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 and can be purchased from the box office on 01293 553636.

Let’s All Dance is a company that aims to combine first-rate dancing with stunning costumes and clear storytelling to make each performance engaging and fun for young audiences. The company offers shows, classes, after-school clubs, kids’ parties and dancing entertainment for special events. A new branch of Let’s All Dance, Classic Ballet UK, specialises in creating and producing larger classical productions.

Find out more about the company at www.lets-all-dance.co.uk.

