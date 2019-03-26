Skunk Anansie confirm Brighton gig

Skunk Anansie will be appearing at The Brighton Centre on Monday, August 2.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 29 at 9am priced from £27.50: 0844 8471515 / http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk



Spokeswoman Gemma Hook said: “Skunk Anansie were born radical and have stayed that way ever since. It’s there in their music, which slips effortlessly between the confrontational and the tender, the politically charged and the nakedly emotional, the upfront and attention-grabbing and the quiet and restrained. But it’s there in the band’s essence too – in the blend of influences, cultures and personalities they have so successfully brought together.

“When the band emerged from the sweat-drenched backrooms of London in 1994, electrifying everyone who saw them and jamming an adrenaline shot into the arm of a decadent music scene, they sounded and looked like nothing that had come before them.”

Singer Skin, who co-founded the band with bassist Cass and guitarist Ace continues: “Nobody in our manor had seen anything like us before.”

Guitarist Ace added: “We were an earthquake. London in the 1990s was a mish-mash of people,” adds, “But bands weren’t – it was always four blokes with identical haircuts. We were a band of people who were real. That’s why we were radical.”

It’s fitting that the band have opted to mark their forthcoming 25th anniversary with 25LIVE@25, a live album that brings together the greatest songs from the six studio albums they’ve made.

Gemma added: “Few bands inhabit the stage like Skunk Anansie. Their exhilarating live shows are a hurricane of energy, noise and personality, an exhortation to become part of something much bigger that’s impossible to resist. Recorded at shows across Europe on the tour in support of 2016’s Anarchytecture, it’s both a celebration of Skunk’s unmatchable career and their importance as a musical and cultural force. “

