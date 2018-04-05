Singer-songwriter supergroup to visit Horsham as part of major tour

A supergroup of three successful female singer-songwriters will be visiting Horsham as part of a major UK tour.

Woman to Woman sees a unique and timeless collaboration between Beverley Craven, Julia Fordham and Judie Tzuke who will tour the UK and Ireland this November accompanied by a world-class five-piece band and, at select concerts, a 20-piece string orchestra.

2018 will see the trio combining their talents and performing together on a 17-date UK tour that promises to be packed with stellar hits, vivid memories and a few surprises.

And, best of all, some brand-new material, recorded togetherThis unforgettable experience will be a chance to hear much loved songs including Stay With Me Till Dawn, Promise Me, Where Does The Time Go, Welcome to the Cruise, Holding On, Happy Ever After and many more performed like never before.

They visit The Capitol, Horsham, on November 21.

The Woman To Woman Tour will take in each of the stars’ impressive back catalogues – including iconic hits that are still huge radio favourites. Each artist has enjoyed a great deal of chart success, and has been recording and touring constantly.

Judie Tzuke first shot to stardom thanks to her 1979 Top 20 hit Stay With Me Till Dawn, which was followed by four further Official Singles Chart entries.

Judie has seven Top 40 albums under her belt, the first three of which were released on Elton John’s Rocket label and include the 1980 Top 10 album Sports Car. Altogether Judie has spent an enviable 72 weeks on the albums chart during the course of her career.

With 21 studio albums to her name, Judie is sure to be performing some fan favourites mixed in with her popular classics. When she’s not in the studio Judie is a consummate live performer, releasing five live albums. She’s also no stranger to sharing the stage with equally huge talents – she supported Elton John on tour and was a Glastonbury headliner. Judie has collaborated with Texan country singer Beth Nielsen Chapman on a brand new track that she performs with Julia and Beverley on the tour.

Julia too has a long and illustrious recording career that still continues to be very fruitful, taking her tour all over the world. After finding her feet as a backing singer for Kim Wilde and Mari Wilson in the early 1980s, Julia broke through as a solo artist in 1988 with her bittersweet, emotive ballad Happy Ever After.

After that initial hit, Julia scored four Top 40 albums, including her self-titled debut, which spent five months on the album chart, and made the Top 20 in 1991 with single Love Moves (In Mysterious Ways). Portsmouth-born Julia now lives in the US, but often returns to her homeland to play to packed houses.

Ever the innovator, Julia isn’t afraid to try something new, and Woman To Woman will not be her first collaborative live project – in 2010 she worked with American comedian and musician Paul Reiser on an album and accompanying acoustic tour. Julia has also performed collaboratively with India Arie and soul legend Michael McDonald.

It was the early nineties when Beverley Craven achieved massive success with atmospheric piano ballad Promise Me, a romantic favourite with a catchy, unforgettable chorus that reached the top 3 and spent six weeks in the Top 10. Such was the song’s impact, and the success of her eponymous debut album – 1.2 million copies sold and also going top 3 – that Beverley took home the coveted award for Best British Newcomer at the BRIT Awards in 1992.

A seasoned live performer, Beverley has recorded five studio albums, scoring another Top 40 with sophomore effort Love Scenes, and has clocked up an impressive 68 weeks on the Official Albums Chart.

Beverley commented; “To be touring as a trio is quite simply a dream come true! We are all huge fans of each other’s work so to be able to come together is something special. Woman To Woman is a celebration of live music and sisterhood. The tour will be full of passion and performed from the heart! We cannot wait to share a stage together, create beautiful vocal harmonies with each other and collaborate on some exciting new material.”