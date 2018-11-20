Singer Marty Wilde to celebrate his 80th birthday with dates including Worthing and Eastbourne

Singer Marty Wilde announces 80th birthday nationwide tour as part of the Solid Gold Rock 'N' Roll Show 2019 with dates including Worthing and Eastbourne.

Spokesman Stuart Bennett said: “He is known as the Father of British Rock ‘n’ Roll, and an icon in every sense of the word. Now, celebrating his 80th birthday year, Marty Wilde is set to embark on a major nationwide birthday tour, which will also feature fellow original Dreamboats of the first wave of British Rock music: Mike Berry, Eden Kane, and very special guest, ‘Little Miss Sixties’ Nancy Ann Lee, all part of the perennially acclaimed Solid Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll show.

“The Solid Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll show looks back upon an era of music that’s reverberations are felt even today, half a century on. An inexorable force for social and cultural change, whether through the spirit of punk, the spirit of girl power, or through the mega phenomenon of today’s international pop juggernauts, the notion of what Rock ‘n’ Roll presented and meant lives on to this very day.

“Approaching his 80th year, pioneer of the era Marty Wilde’s vigour for music and live performance is still as fresh as ever. Having been spotted performing at London’s legendary Condor Club in 1957, Marty proved he was Born to Rock ‘n’ Roll with a string of Top 5 hits in the coming years as a teenage star, including Donna, Sea of Love, and A Teenager in Love. Wilde popularised the fresh, youthful form of music known as Rock ‘n’ Roll that had just hit British shores as the main feature artist on TV shows such as Oh Boy! And Boy Meets Girls.

“Marty also cemented his longevity as a popular music icon with his prodigious songwriting for other artists, which included a string of hits such as Ice In The Sun for Status Quo and Kids In America for his daughter, Kim. He also introduced The Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward to the art of songwriting, having made several recordings with Marty’s Wilde Three.

“Last year, in recognition of an incredible feat of 60 years’ commitment to British music, Marty received an MBE at Buckingham Palace, presented to him by HRH The Queen.

“Joining Marty on this very special Solid Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll Show tour will be original icons of one of the most exciting times in British music: Mike Berry, Eden Kane, and very special guest, ‘Little Miss Sixties’, Nancy Ann Lee – as well as Marty’s band, The Wildcats.

“Mike Berry is known just as well for his music as he is for his TV work. A long-time collaborator of producer Joe Meek, he enjoyed a string of hits in the 60s including Don’t You Think It’s Time, and The Sunshine Of Your Smile. He also had hits with his group The Outlaws including A Tribute To Buddy Holly. His TV work included the iconic BBC series Are You Being Served.

“Eden Kane, the older brother of musicians Peter Starstedt and Clive Sarstedt, had success in the early 1960s with I Don’t Know Why, Well I Ask You and Boys Cry, before moving to the United States, where he began an acting career. A breakout role in three Star Trek series (Voyager, Next Generation and New Enterprise) saw him cement his ongoing popularity.

“The Solid Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll Show will enthral audiences nationwide this year in celebration of Marty Wilde’s 80th Birthday, an incredible chance to relive the original Rock ‘n’ Roll stars.”

Tour Dates:

7th May Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

8th May Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

10th May Ipswich Regent Theatre

12th May Dartford Orchard Theatre

17th May Skegness The Embassy

19th May Blackpool Grand Theatre

21st May Yeovil Octagon Theatre

22nd May Torquay Princess Theatre

25th May Southend Cliffs Pavilion

26th May Darlington Hippodrome Theatre

28th May Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

29th May Woking New Victoria Theatre

31st May York Grand Opera House

1st June Buxton Opera House

2nd June Halifax Victoria Theatre

5th June Northampton Royal & Derngate

6th June Worthing Assembly Hall

7th June Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre

8th June Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

9th June Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

13th June Basingstoke The Anvil

14th June Eastbourne Congress Theatre

16th June St Albans Alban Arena

