Show of Hands' Steve Knightley in Worthing

Show of Hands lead singer Steve Knightley is back on the road on a solo tour for 2018, bringing his Songs and Stories show to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Friday, March 16 at 7.30pm.

As the frontman and songwriter of British folk heavyweights Show of Hands, Steve boasts an impressive back catalogue. He’s regularly cited by emerging artists as a source of inspiration. But who ignited and has fuelled Knightley’s creative spark over the years? His 2018 solo tour seeks to answer that question. The set list will be peppered with classic gems including Cousin Jack, AIG and Country Life. But in a rare glimpse into his personal playlist, Knightley will also be paying tribute to artists such as Dylan, Carthy, Bowie, Springsteen, Tull and Radiohead, all of whom have influenced him along the way.

Steve said: “The 2018 solo tour gives me an excuse to bring out songs from some of my favourite artists, and also to share plenty of stories of life on the road – both usually reserved for late nights around a campfire.”