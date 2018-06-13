Shoreham virtuoso Richard Durrant on tour

Shoreham-based concert guitarist and composer Richard Durrant has been touring the UK in 2018 as part of his Stringhenge album launch.

The ten-date tour started at St Magnus Cathedral, Orkney and hits a Sussex on June 21 in Brighton and then the Bexhill Festival on June 22.

Richard has been cycling between each concert on his three-week, 1,000-mile, musical adventure and will play British folk music, Durrant originals and music by J S Bach. There is also a final homecoming show in Richard’s hometown of Shoreham on July 19.

Richard cites the British landscape as the main inspiration for the tour and accompanying album Stringhenge (a double album available on vinyl, CD and download). But the instruments played at each gig also played a huge part in the formation of this project.

Richard said: “I’m lucky to be playing what I believe to be the world’s most beautiful concert guitar. It was made from 5,000-year-old English Oak by the Lincolnshire Luthier Gary Southwell and the instrument feels like a sacred object. You will also hear my four string tenor guitar (the Uffington Tenor by Ian Chisholm) and a ukulele set aside purely for the music of J S Bach”.

Playing:

Thursday, June 21 – Brighton Open Air Theatre, Hove. Show 7.30pm Tickets £16/£14 conc. Tel 07802 299267

Friday, June 22 – St Peter’s Church, Bexhill. Show 7.30pm Tickets £15 Tel 01424 229111

Thursday, July 19 –Homecoming show- Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham. Show 7.30pm Tickets £15/£14/£5 Tel 01273 464440

