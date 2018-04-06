Shoreham virtuoso Durrant looking for ukulele recruits

Shoreham’s Richard Durrant is looking for recruits to perform in Six Grooves For Ukulele on Saturday, April 21 at the Hawth, Crawley.

Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “The ground-breaking, original and musically-adventurous Six Grooves For Ukulele (a ukulele concerto in six movements) is coming to The Hawth Theatre.

“Described as a game changer for the ukulele by George Hinchliffe, co-founder of The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Six Grooves is propelling the ukulele to the pinnacle of contemporary orchestral achievements and is Richard Durrant’s most adventurous work to date.

“Performed by The Richard Durrant Orchestra led by guitar and ukulele virtuoso Richard, Six Grooves retains the familiar tongue-in-cheek personality of the ukulele whilst highlighting the social and musical power of the instrument.

“The piece successfully bridges the gap between the professional and community musician whilst challenging preconceptions of what the ukulele is musically capable of.

“The Richard Durrant Orchestra features world-class musicians, a rich-sounding string ensemble and a range of unique and idiosyncratic instruments (water phone, berimbau, vibraphone, marimba, piano and keyboards plus Durrant’s own invention the percussive bicyclatter). The programme is guaranteed to delight music lovers of any genre.

“The RDO is calling all ukulele enthusiasts throughout Sussex and beyond to unite and take part in a series of workshops facilitated by Richard Durrant. Regardless of your current abilities, these workshops will develop your technical and musical capabilities on the ukulele and prepare you for the performance with the RDO.

“The cost to attend three workshops and perform alongside the orchestra in a professional theatre is £35. Tickets for the performance only are £21.50, over 60/child: £18, schools/groups 10+: £16.50, ukulele passport holders: £19

Workshop dates are:

• Tuesday, April 10, 7pm at the Hawth Theatre

• Tuesday, April 17, 7pm at The Hawth Theatre

• Saturday, April 21 – concert day, 11am Six Grooves prep; 5.30pm rehearsal with the orchestra at The Hawth; 7.30pm concert.

All participants must play a soprano, concert or tenor uke in conventional tuning (GCEA). For workshop bookings, further information and tickets, contact 01293 553636 or www.hawth.co.uk.

